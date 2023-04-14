English
International Shia News Agency

[Photos] Italy: Mayor of Rome attends iftar at Great Mosque

Mayor of Rome

SHAFAQNA-Rome’s Mayor Roberto Gualtieri attended an iftar at the Great Mosque.This is the first time such a visit has taken place in 10 years.

It is the largest Islamic place of worship in the country. Gualtieri was welcomed by Naim Nasrallah, president of the Islamic Cultural Center of Rome, and members of the city’s Muslim community.

He attended prayers and then joined the iftar with city councillors and commissioners from all parties.

Gualtieri said the City Council “highly values the active presence of the Islamic Cultural Center, and the huge contribution citizens of the Islamic faith offer every day to the city of Rome. Our city is proud to be open, multicultural and multireligious.”

Source : arabnews

