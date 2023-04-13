English
International Shia News Agency

Iraqi president of SJC visits Paris Court of Appeal

0

SHAFAQNA- Faiq Zidan, The President of the Supreme Judicial Council of Iraq, visited Paris Court of Appeal on Thursday.

According to INA, Faiq Zidan, the head of the Supreme Judicial Council of Iraq on the sidelines of visiting France, visited Paris Court of Appeal.

According to a statement issued by the media official of the Supreme Judicial Council of Iraq, Zidan met and talked with Remy Heitz, the Attorney General and a number of French judges specializing in conflicting terrorism and money laundering.

The Iraqi President of the Supreme Judicial Council also met with the French Minister of Justice, Eric Dupont Moretti, and  the two sides discussed ways of cooperation between the two countries in the judicial and legal jurisdiction, INA reported.

Source: Ina.iq

www.shafaqna.com

read more from shafaqna:

 

Iraqi PM’s emphasis on importance of finding a peaceful solution to Ukraine crisis

Related posts

Iraq one of most polluted countries in the world with war explosives

asadian

[Photos] Iraq: Ramadhan in Mosul Is Special

asadian

Arab countries will examine possibility of Syria returning to Arab League

asadian

UN: Up to 1 Million people ‘disappeared’ in Iraq in the last 50 years

asadian

Iranian Ambassador to Iraq: We hope to improve relations with Egypt

asadian

Iraq & IAEA discuss supporting research centers

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.