Iraqi president of SJC visits Paris Court of Appeal

SHAFAQNA- Faiq Zidan, The President of the Supreme Judicial Council of Iraq, visited Paris Court of Appeal on Thursday.

According to INA, Faiq Zidan, the head of the Supreme Judicial Council of Iraq on the sidelines of visiting France, visited Paris Court of Appeal.

According to a statement issued by the media official of the Supreme Judicial Council of Iraq, Zidan met and talked with Remy Heitz, the Attorney General and a number of French judges specializing in conflicting terrorism and money laundering.

The Iraqi President of the Supreme Judicial Council also met with the French Minister of Justice, Eric Dupont Moretti, and the two sides discussed ways of cooperation between the two countries in the judicial and legal jurisdiction, INA reported.

