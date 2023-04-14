English
Palestinian Christian man offers Iftar to Muslims stuck in traffic

SHAFAQNA- Photos recently published by Reuters show a Palestinian Christian man, Ihab Ayad, who offers dates and water for Iftar to Muslims stuck in Gaza traffic.

In the hour before Ramadan sunset, Gaza’s roads are filled with cars, going to their families to break the fast.

More accidents than usual during a full day without food and water make drivers feel bored and lose concentration and patience.

For those who are in heavy traffic and may miss Iftar altogether, Ihab Ayad is a pleasant sight.

Source: Reuters

