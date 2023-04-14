Int’l al-Quds Day rallies remind Palestine is not forgotten

SHAFAQNA- Muslims across the world took to the streets on al-Quds Day to voice their support for the oppressed Palestinians and condemn the Israeli crimes.

Late Imam Khomeini (RA) designated the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadhan as Quds Day on August 7, 1979, in a bid to hinder the distortion of history by Israel and to show support for the oppressed nation of Palestine.

Since that year, Muslims and freedom-loving nations commemorate the great event in order to stand against ignoring crimes committed by Israel every last Friday of Ramadhan.

This year’s Quds Day rallies found more significance as the occupation desecrated al-Aqsa Mosque by attacking peaceful pilgrims during the blessed month of Ramadhan.

Iranians mark Quds Day to support Palestinians

Iranians have poured into the streets of all cities and villages throughout the Islamic Republic of Iran to partake in the International Quds Day rallies, showing support for the Palestinian cause.

Rallies held in Bangladesh against Israeli attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque

Thousands of Bangladeshi Muslims staged a huge demonstration in the capital Dhaka after Friday prayers in solidarity with Palestinians attacked at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem by Israeli forces.

The protesters gathered in front of the country’s national Baitul Mukarram Mosque.

“We are shocked at the overlooking of the Israeli aggressions by the United Nations and other global bodies,” said Hafez Maolana Yunus Ahmad, one of the speakers and secretary general of the Islamic political party, Islami Andolan Bangladesh, while addressing the rally.

He also urged the Bangladeshi government to adopt a resolution at the country’s National Parliament against Israeli attacks at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The demonstrators carried banners and raised slogans against Israeli attacks.They also called on Muslims to boycott Israeli products to show solidarity with Palestinians.

Al-Quds Day observed in Pakistan to express solidarity with Palestinians

Rallies were taken out to show solidarity with innocent people of Palestine and condemn Israel’s atrocities against them in different cities of Pakistan on Friday.

The protesters were holding placards inscribed with slogans against Israel which has been committing atrocities against the innocent people of Palestine.

On the occasions, Speakers urged the international community to take notice of the Israeli atrocities.

In a statement issued in Islamabad today on the Day of Al-Quds, observed on April 14, they stressed the importance of unity and solidarity among the Muslim Ummah to address the challenges faced by the people of Palestine.

