English
International Shia News Agency

[Photos] 250000 Palestinians Perform last Friday of Ramadhan prayer in Al-Aqsa Mosque

0
last Friday of Ramadhan prayer

SHAFAQNA-250000 Palestinians held the last Friday of Ramadhan prayer at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque amidst tight Israeli restrictions, the Islamic Waqf (Endowment) Department said.

This morning, the occupation forces intensified their military restrictions at the Qalandia military checkpoint and impeded Palestinians’ access to Jerusalem to perform the last Friday prayers of Ramadan at al-Aqsa Mosque. It further denied male worshipers below the age of 55 entry to the city.

In Jerusalem, Israeli police reportedly placed iron barriers in the streets and alleys of the Old City, at most of the mosque’s gates, and Bab al-Amoud area, impeding worshippers’ access.

Tens of thousands of worshippers waited at the doors of Al-Aqsa mosque this morning ahead of the dawn prayers, in what could be the last Friday of Ramadاan.

Palestinians had called for today to be used as a means of emphasising the support for Al-Aqsa in a campaign called ‘The West Bank is the Shield of Jerusalem.

 

Source : Shafaqna Persian

Related posts

Int’l Quds Day rallies remind Palestine is not forgotten

asadian

Al-Arabi Al-Jadeed: Israel turned Jerusalem into a barracks

asadian

Iran calls on world’s freedom seekers to support oppressed people of Palestine

asadian

Israelis are banned from entering Al-Aqsa Mosque until the end of Ramadhan

asadian

More than a thousand settlers attacked Al-Aqsa Mosque for fifth day in a row [photos]

asadian

Islamic-Christian Committee calls on international bodies to hold Israel accountable for crimes

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.