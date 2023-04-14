Yemen: 320 people released on first day of exchanging of prisoners

SHAFAQNA- A member of the negotiating team of the government supported by Saudi Arabia in Yemen announced: “The first day of the prisoner exchange operation, which will last for 3 days, will witness the exchange of more than 320 prisoners by the Red Cross planes.

According to Al-Sharq Al-Awsat, “Majed Fadael” wrote in a tweet: “The exchange of prisoners is supposed to be facilitated by the International Committee of the Red Cross through 6 Yemeni and Saudi airports in Sana’a, Aden, Mokha, Marib and Riyadh.

It should be noted that the prisoner exchange agreement between the two parties involved in Yemen includes the release of 181 people from the government supported by Saudi Arabia and the Arab coalition and 706 members of Ansarullah, which most of them were captured in the battlefields.

Source: Al_Sharq Al-Awsat

