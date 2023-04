SHAFAQNA- Tasneem institute presented the Quran weekly series, presented by Sheikh Azhar Nasser .

In this episode of the Quran weekly, Sheikh Azhar shares some insights into Surah al-Nisa Verse 86 where God teaches Muslims the etiquette of reciprocating a greeting as well as any act of kindness.



Episode 12: That which is better

Part of series: Quran weekly