Reuters: Houthi official announces progress in peace talks

SHAFAQNA- According to Head of the Houthi Supreme Political Council, Mahdi al-Mashat, the peace talks with Saudi Arabia have progressed.

In a significant move, with the end of negotiations in Sana’a on Friday, the International Committee of the Red Cross announced the exchange of nearly 900 prisoners by the conflicting parties, Reuters reported.

Further talks will be held to resolve the remaining differences.

