Will the G20 stand with the oppressed people of Kashmir?

SHAFAQNA PAKISTAN- Pakistan on Tuesday voiced its “strong indignation” of India’s plans to convene meetings linked with G20 in India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, saying such a move was “self-serving” on New Delhi’s part.

The third meeting of G20 Tourism Working Group under India’s G20 Presidency will be held from May 22 to 24 in Srinagar, according to the Times of India.

India assumed the year-long presidency of the G20 in December last year. It is set to host a leaders’ summit in New Delhi in early September.

On Friday, India released a full calendar of events leading up to the summit, which included G20 and Youth 20 meetings in occupied Kashmir’s Srinagar and in Leh, in the neighbouring region of Ladakh, in April and May.

The holding of finance ministers’ moot in February this year, and the planned sessions at IIOJ&K and Leh (Ladakh) are, in fact, self-serving and meant to portray the one-sided picture of a shining India. Whereas the reality is that under the dogmatic BJP rule, the once secular India has become a hotbed of contention, and none of the minorities as well as the forward-looking Indians are safe, as they stand marginalised to the core.

Islamabad’s concern and protest is understandable, as Delhi is playing to the gallery by ignoring grave human rights excesses in the held Valley.

In such a scenario, the youth huddle in the disputed state is no less than a joke because the same administration has not been able to host independent media persons, and observers from diplomatic missions on repeated requests from the world body.