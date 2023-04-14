Will the G20 stand with the oppressed people of Kashmir?

SHAFAQNA PAKISTAN- Pakistan on Tuesday voiced its “strong indignation” of India’s plans to convene meetings linked with G20 in India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, saying such a move was “self-serving” on New Delhi’s part.
The third meeting of G20 Tourism Working Group under India’s G20 Presidency will be held from May 22 to 24 in Srinagar, according to the Times of India.
India assumed the year-long presidency of the G20 in December last year. It is set to host a leaders’ summit in New Delhi in early September.
On Friday, India released a full calendar of events leading up to the summit, which included G20 and Youth 20 meetings in occupied Kashmir’s Srinagar and in Leh, in the neighbouring region of Ladakh, in April and May.
The BJP-led government has pulled out all the stops to create new ‘facts on the ground’ where IHK is concerned. The most brazen of these moves was the August 2019 decision to do away with the region’s limited autonomy. But what is particularly disturbing is the international community’s silence over Kashmir’s plight.
The G20 contains many Western states that claim to be the standard-bearers of fundamental rights. However, when it comes to the people of occupied Kashmir, these rights can apparently be held in abeyance. The West has collectively raised a hue and cry over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, yet the over seven-decade-old Indian occupation of Kashmir seems to be a non-issue in Western capitals.
The Muslim world’s silence is even more galling. None of the Muslim states within the G20 — Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Turkey — have objected to the scheduled event in Srinagar. Moreover, some of Pakistan’s friends in the Gulf are reportedly investing millions of dollars in the held territory.
The world’s attitude towards Kashmir’s plight is a result of Pakistan’s failures on the diplomatic front, and the double standards being pursued by ‘the great and the good’ in the comity of nations. There is still time for the G20 to take a moral stand.
If the bloc were to boycott all events in IHK, it would send a strong message to New Delhi and shake its arrogant assumption that it can do anything in the occupied region and get away with it. Will the G20 stand with the oppressed people of Kashmir, or will realpolitik triumph?
Source: Shafaqna Pakistan
