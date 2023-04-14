Pakistan: Contempt proceedings and Tanver Ilayas’s disqualification

SHAFAQNA PAKISTAN- In a major setback to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) High Court on Tuesday disqualified Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas for contempt of court.

The decision of the high court comes after Ilyas was summoned to AJK’s supreme court and high court for using a “threatening tone” in one of his speeches.

The court declared Ilyas ineligible from holding any public office and asked AJK’s Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Abdul Rasheed Sulehria to hold polls for a new prime minister.

Mr Ilyas was deemed by the court to be unfit to remain a member of the AJK Legislative Assembly or to hold public office for two years and was consequently removed from office as prime minister of the territory.

While the court said it had issued a “lenient” sentence — Mr Ilyas was punished till the rising of the court, much like Yousuf Raza Gilani was in 2012 — it nonetheless seemed excessive considering the gravity of Mr Ilyas’s ‘crime’.

The now-former AJK premier had been hauled up for indirectly criticising the judiciary for interfering in the workings of his government and tying his hands through the issuance of various injunctions.

Though Mr Ilyas quite readily admitted before the court that his remarks may have crossed a line and, on the court’s instructions, even tendered a written acknowledgement of the mistake and apologised for it, the six judges hearing the matter were unanimous in their decision to send him home.

The judges’ dim view of contempt stands in stark contrast to the tolerance generally shown by Pakistan’s superior judiciary, which has largely chosen to ignore provocations from various political leaders and taken a more magnanimous view by writing them off as politics.

Contempt proceedings, especially against public representatives, are a sensitive matter given the delicate equilibrium of power between the branches of the state. We hope the AJK Supreme Court takes this into consideration when it takes up Mr Ilyas’ re-filed appeal.

