Al-Arabi Al-Jadeed: Israel turned Jerusalem into a barracks

SHAFAQNA- Al-Arabi Al-Jadeed wrote: Israel has turned Jerusalem into a barracks and imposed restrictions on the entry of young people into Al-Aqsa Mosque.

According to Al-Arabi Al-Jadeed, Israeli forces have turned the old areas of Jerusalem, especially the old areas and around Al-Aqsa Mosque, into a military barracks, and increased restrictions on the entry of worshipers into the mosque on the fourth Friday of the Holy month of Ramadan.

Palestinian sources emphasized: The Israeli occupying forces have deployed thousands of policemen, who are called “Border Guards” in the old areas of Jerusalem, and have established checkpoints in the neighborhoods near Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The Israeli forces have also created obstacles in places leading to the old areas of Jerusalem, and a large number of worshipers have to walk a long distance to reach Al-Aqsa Mosque. The Israelis have also imposed restrictions on the entry of young people to Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Early today, the old areas of Jerusalem witnessed a clash between worshipers and the occupation forces, especially in the area of Bab Hatta, which happened after thousands of worshipers were prevented from entering Al-Aqsa Mosque, but the worshipers were able to escape after the conflict and being beaten by the occupation forces and finally reach Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Source: Al-Arabi Al-Jadid

www.shafaqna.com