Shafaqna Exclusive: Al-Quds Day 2023 in Kashmir [Photos]‏

SHAFAQNA- On the occasion of Jumu’atul-Wida, rallies on the Day of Al-Quds took place across the Kashmir valley, expressing solidarity with Palestine and the oppressed nation.

The congregations of Jumu’atul-Wida were held in different parts of the Kashmir valley and rallies were held on the occasion of Al-Quds Day.

Jumu’atul-Wida

A big congregation of Jumu’atul-Wida was held in the central Imam Bara Budgam where Friday prayers offered under the leadership of Agha Syed Hasan Al Musawi Al-Safavi, President of Anjuman Shari’i Shia. Also Agha Sahib shed a detailed light on the virtue of Jumu’atul-Wida and the importance of the Day of Al-Quds.

While describing the virtues of Jumu’atul-Wida, Agha Sahib said that the blessed month of Ramadan is an unchangeable capital of blessings and the virtue of Lailatul-Qadr and Jumu’atul-Wida is the virtue of Ramadan.

He said that Friday is a unique day of farewell, repentance, forgiveness and asking for forgiveness.

Al-Quds Day rally

Hujjat-e-Salam Agha Syed Muhammad Aqeel Al-Musawi and Advocate Agha Syed Muntar Mahdi addressed the Al-Quds rally and said that Al-Quds Day is being celebrated with national spirit to show solidarity with the oppressed Palestinian people.

While condemning the usurpation of Al-Aqsa Mosque, he informed the people about the conspiracies of all anti-Islamic forces. After addressing the full Jamiat al-Quds rally, Agha Mujtaba highlighted the various aspects of al-Quds Day and said that al-Quds Day is the day of determination and resistance of the oppressed against the oppressive forces.

