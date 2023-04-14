UK: London to hold Europe’s biggest Eid festival

SHAFAQNA-London Eid Festival from Apr. 29 to May 1, as the event returns to Westfield Square will welcome Muslim and non-Muslim community members to celebrate the end of Ramadhan.

Over 220,000 visitors are expected to attend London Eid Festival

Scheduled to take place at the Atrium and Westfield Square, London Eid Festival will welcome Muslim and non-Muslim community members to celebrate the end of Ramadhan during this free annual event, where guests get to enjoy live entertainment, activities, a feast of food stalls and modest fashion concessions inspired by Muslim regions from across the globe.

Source :arabnews