Nigeria: At least one killed after police open fire on Al-Quds Day march

SHAFAQNA- At least one person is reported killed and many more are injured as police opened fire on the annual Al-Quds Day march in the Nigerian capital, Abuja.

Videos from Abuja show police firing tear gas at the march and protestors scrambling for cover.

Eyewitnesses in the city of Kaduna also report police shooting at the rally in the city. No casualties have yet been reported.

This is not the first time security forces have attacked Al-Quds protestors in Nigeria. In July 2014, police opened fire on a rally in Zaria, northern Nigeria killing 34 people.

Source:Islamic Human Rights Commission

