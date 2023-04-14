Qom: Vatican envoy visits holy shrine of Lady Fatima Masoumeh (SA)

SHAFAQNA- The Vatican’s ambassador to Iran, Andeji Yusovic, attended the Hazrat Masoumeh (AS) shrine on Thursday.

Located in Qom, some 140 km to the south of Tehran, the shrine is where the sister of Imam Reza (AS), the 8th Shia Imam, is laid to rest.

Each day, the holy shrine draws thousands of pilgrims and visitors from Iran and some from across the globe. According to available data, 6,427 international travelers from 82 countries visited the shrine during the first eleven months of the past Iranian calendar year, which ended on March 21.

People from Spain, Poland, Italy, the U.S., Russia, Germany, the Netherlands, France, the Czech Republic, and Brazil constituted the highest number of international visitors to the shrine, a local official said.

In 815 CE, according to legends, Hazrat Masoumeh (SA) traveled to Khorasan from Medina with a large number of her relatives to visit her brother, Imam Reza (AS).

However, the Abbasid Caliph Mamun ordered his men to stop them at Saveh, a town near Qom, which is home to a large Shia population. Mamun’s soldiers killed many of her companions in Saveh, where she fell ill. She, therefore, decided to take refuge in Qom.

The Shia Muslims of Qom extended a very warm welcome to Hazrat Masumeh (SA) and his companions upon their arrival in the city. However, she was in critical condition and eventually died in 816 AD.

Earlier, Mamun killed his brothers Hazrat Ahmad ibn Musa (AS) and Seyyed Alaeddin Hossein (AS) in the Fars region.

The second holiest city in Iran after Mashhad is Qom, which is home to many natural and cultural tourist destinations as well as important seminaries and madrasas.

