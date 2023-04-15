Egyptian FM: Improvement of relations with Iran depends on Riyadh-Tehran agreement

SHAFAQNA- “Sameh Shukri”, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt, stated that there is a positive atmosphere in the negotiations with Turkey and that the two countries agree on controversial issues, especially on the Palestinian case, and said that the improvement of relations between Egypt and Iran depends on the evaluation of the developments related to the Riyadh and Tehran agreement and is related to resume relations.

According to Anatolia News Agency, in an interview that Shukri had on a plane with Nashat El Dihi, an Egyptian journalist, when he returned from Ankara and met his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, said: The process of contacts with Turkey in the past month and a half, and the presidents’ meeting of the two countries (Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Abdul Fattah Al-Sisi) in Doha are proof of the real political will to develop relations and to end the past conflicts.

Source: AA