USA: Minneapolis allows to broadcast adhan five times per day

SHAFAQNA- Minneapolis becomes the first large US city to allow mosques to publicly broadcast the call to prayer five times each day.

The Minneapolis City Council unanimously approved a resolution making changes to the city’s noise ordinance, which had prevented some morning and evening calls during certain times of year.

“This is a historic victory for religious freedom and pluralism for our entire nation,” Jaylani Hussein, director of the Council of American Islamic Relations (CAIR) Minnesota branch, said in a statement on Thursday, after the vote. “We thank the members of the Minneapolis City Council for setting this great example, and we urge other cities to follow it.”

The vote took place during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and has been met with celebration from members of the city’s local Muslim community. The city’s mayor is expected to sign the resolution next Monday.

The city allowed year-round broadcast of the call to prayer last year, but only between 7am and 10pm, excluding some morning and evening prayers.

Source: Al Jazeera