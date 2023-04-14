English
Congress members demand probe on Israel’s use of US arms

SHAFAQNA- In a letter to President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday, 14 lawmakers called on the US administration to investigate whether American weapons were used to commit rights violations against Palestinians .

14 lawmakers also urged  Joe Biden to “shift” American policy on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, saying that US aid should not be used to fund abuses of Palestinian rights.

“Furthermore, we call on your administration to ensure that all future foreign assistance to Israel, including weapons and equipment, is not used in support of gross violations of human rights, including by strengthening end-use monitoring and financial tracking,” it read.

Beth Miller, political director Jewish Voice for Peace Action, told Al Jazeera in an email that the letter was backed by dozens of civil society groups, including racial justice, climate advocacy and civil rights organisations.

The Democratic lawmakers noted that the Israeli government has continued to authorise settlement-building despite US objections.

Source:Al Jazeera

