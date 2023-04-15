English
Turkey strongly condemns another attack on Holy Quran

SHAFAQNA-Turkey, on Friday, strongly condemned the recurrence of a “vile attack” on the Muslim Holy Book, the Quran.

“It is unacceptable to allow these vile attacks under the guise of freedom of expression,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement, pointing out that the act was allowed despite several warnings by Ankara.

Danish Ambassador, Danny Annan, was summoned to the Ministry and Turkey’s stance on the issue was conveyed to him, the statement said.

Such incidents are examples of the alarming increase in Islamophobia and xenophobia in Europe, it said.

Source : middleeastmonitor

