Christians in East Jerusalem celebrate Good Friday Holy Sepulcher church

SHAFAQNA-Christians in East Jerusalem marked Good Friday rites in the Church of the Holy Sepulcher ahead of celebrating Holy Saturday amid expected Israeli restrictions.

Hundreds of Christians, including Palestinians and foreign visitors, made their way to the Church of the Holy Sepulcher through the processional route the Via Dolorosa in the Old City of Jerusalem.

At the church, Christians held prayers and rituals in commemoration of Good Friday.

Meanwhile, thousands of Christians, according to the Orthodox Easter calendar, are expected to mark Holy Saturday in the church on Saturday.

Churches in Jerusalem have recently protested measures and restrictions imposed by Israeli authorities on participants in the Holy Saturday ceremony.

Source : aa