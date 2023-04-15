English
International Shia News Agency

Blood sugar molecule to predict Alzheimer

0
blood sugar and at age 35 might help doctors predict how likely we are to be diagnosed with Alzheimer's later in life.

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- Karolinska Institutet researchers have discovered a potential biological marker that could predict the onset of Alzheimer’s disease ten years in advance.

The team found that people with matching levels of tau and glycans were twice as likely to develop Alzheimer’s than those without the markers.

In the new study, the team found that glycans, sugar-based molecules that coat proteins, are also present in the blood. By combining that information with a genetic analysis and a memory test, they could predict the onset of Alzheimer’s with 80% accuracy up to 10 years before the symptoms of memory loss appeared.

Source: newatlas

Related posts

New mission of NASA

asadian

Hearing aids may reduce dementia risk

asadian

Weight loss and risk of death for older adults

asadian

A new discovery to clear the earth’s atmosphere

asadian

Cancer’s “infinite” ability to survive

asadian

Europe’s flagship mission to Jupiter ready to fly

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.