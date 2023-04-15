Blood sugar molecule to predict Alzheimer

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- Karolinska Institutet researchers have discovered a potential biological marker that could predict the onset of Alzheimer’s disease ten years in advance.

The team found that people with matching levels of tau and glycans were twice as likely to develop Alzheimer’s than those without the markers.

In the new study, the team found that glycans, sugar-based molecules that coat proteins, are also present in the blood. By combining that information with a genetic analysis and a memory test, they could predict the onset of Alzheimer’s with 80% accuracy up to 10 years before the symptoms of memory loss appeared.

Source: newatlas