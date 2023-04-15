Hearing aids may reduce dementia risk

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- A new study by a team of international researchers has examined the link between hearing aid use and dementia among middle-aged and older adults.

The researchers used the UK Biobank to look at data from 437,704 people aged between 40 and 69 years old.

Around three-quarters of participants had no hearing loss. The remaining one-quarter had some hearing loss, and 11.7% of those used hearing aids.

It’s predicted that, by 2050, dementia will affect 150 million people worldwide. Hearing loss equal to or above 20 dB affects 10% of people aged 40 to 69, 30% of those over 65, and 70% to 90% of people aged 85 or older. For context, whispering heard from 5 ft (1.5 m) away produces a sound of 20 dB.

Source: thelancet