New mission of NASA

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- NASA wants to bump up the number of visitors to Apophis when the asteroid swings safely by Earth in 2029.

Apophis, though not a threat to our planet, will pass within the altitude of some satellites in 2029 and will even be visible to the naked eye.

Apophis was once deemed a potential (but infinitesimally tiny) threat to Earth in the coming century, but further analysis of its orbit showed there is no issue at all for at least 100 years.

These theoretical spacecraft would be in addition to NASA’s showcase mission: OSIRIS-APEX or OSIRIS-Apophis Explorer, which will repurpose the ongoing OSIRIS-REx asteroid sampling mission for a study of Apophis.

Source: space