Arab Foreign ministers undecided on returning Syria to Arab League

SHAFAQNA-Arab foreign ministers meeting in Jeddah on Friday, discussed the Syria’s possible return to the Arab League but no decision was taken, according to a statement by the Saudi Foreign Ministry issued.

The meeting, held in the city of Jeddah, was called by Saudi Arabia, amid a recent thaw in regional tensions, but ended without agreement, the statement said.

Source : reuters

