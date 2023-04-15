Arab Foreign ministers undecided on returning Syria to Arab League

SHAFAQNA-Arab foreign ministers meeting in Jeddah on Friday, discussed the Syria’s possible return to the Arab League but no decision was taken, according to a statement by the Saudi Foreign Ministry issued.

The meeting, held in the city of Jeddah, was called by Saudi Arabia, amid a recent thaw in regional tensions, but ended without agreement, the statement said.

Source : reuters