Does IMF want Pakistan to bankrupt?

SHAFAQNA PAKISTAN- Despite receiving confirmation from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is still seeking further assurances to ensure Pakistan has fulfilled the condition of arranging the $6 billion financing to reach a staff-level agreement.

Nathan Porter, the IMF’s Mission Chief to Pakistan, welcomed the announcement of financial assistance from the South Asian nation’s “key” friendly countries, saying that the Washington-based Fund backs the efforts of the Pakistani authorities.

The IMF has been giving Pakistan a whole lot of grief as of late, expressly forbidding it to reach a settlement until the implications of Prime Minister Sharif’s recent petrol subsidy become clear. Even after repeated requests for leniency, the IMF remains committed to its original designs for cash-strapped Pakistan, now at a heightened risk of sliding into an economic recession.

After slashing our growth outlook from 6% to a mere 0.5% just a week ago, the IMF also forecasted 27% inflation and rising unemployment this year for a country whose people have been fighting for their lives for months amid the government slashing subsidies and raising taxes to comply with the IMF’s bailout terms. Forget schooling and transport, most people in our country can barely afford to get food on the table.

These measures are a long-time coming. The repeated failures of successive governments have catalyzed the situation that we find ourselves in today. That’s just what happens when you make a habit out of borrowing more than you can give back.