Italy: Interfaith iftar held in Rome

SHAFAQNA-A Catholic archbishop, imams from major cities, high-ranking Italian politicians and businesspeople on Friday attended an iftar in Rome dedicated to interfaith dialogue.

The dinner was hosted in Palazzo Brancaccio, a baroque building in the center of Rome, by Kamel Ghribi, a Tunisian financier and president of the European Corporate Council on Africa and the Middle East.

Guests included Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia, president of the Vatican Academy for Life; Nader Akkad, imam of the Great Mosque of Rome; and Badri Madani, imam of Palermo Mosque.

An interfaith prayer was attended by Minister for Institutional Reforms Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati, Italy’s Chief Justice Pietro Curzio, Sicily Gov. Renato Schifani, former Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese, former Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio and Carlo Messina, CEO of Intesa Sanpaolo bank.

