Jerusalem: Orthodox Christians under strict Israeli police restrictions

Jerusalem Orthodox Christians

SHAFAQNA- Thousands of Palestinian Christians and pilgrims from around the world gathered on Saturday to celebrate the Orthodox Holy Light ceremony in Jerusalem’s Old City amid a heavy Israeli police presence that has angered churches.

Israeli police have significantly restricted access to the event this year due to security concerns , Reuters reported.

Some church leaders have expressed concern over increase violence and vandalism targeting Christians and their property in Jerusalem.

According to the churches, the police restrictions appear to be part of a long-term effort to push out the local Christian community, and therefore they will not cooperate with them.

Source: Reuters

