Patriarch of Moscow appealed for peace between “brotherly nations of Russia, Ukraine and Belarus”

SHAFAQNA- On Saturday, the Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia, offered his congratulations to the guests of the Russian Orthodox Church in celebration of Easter.

According to Tass, he expressed in his message of greetings, his hope that the brotherly nations of Russia, Ukraine and Belarus will have a lasting peace.

Kirill: I believe that believers should be called to serve their neighbors as a Savior.

This Sunday, Orthodox believers celebrate Easter, the most important Christian feast.

Source:Tass

www.shafaqna.com