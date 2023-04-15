English
International Shia News Agency

How much Russian people trust Putin?

SHAFAQNA- A recent polling by the All-Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) signifies the confidence of the Russian people majority in Putin.

According to Tass, the results of the poll of All-Russian Public Opinion Research Center, which was accomplished from April 3 to 9 among 1,600 respondents over the age of 18, show that almost 80 percent of Russian citizens trust President Vladimir Putin.

The survey also revealed that the level of support for the United Russia party reached 39.8 percent.

Source: Tass

www.shafqna.com

