SHAFAQNA- The German government confirmed plans to cut off the country’s remaining nuclear power plants this weekend, and Berlin rejected last-minute calls for a delay before the full denuclearization planned for Saturday.

According to RT, Germany’s nuclear power industry has accounted for about 30% of the country’s electricity supply since the late 1990s. With all but three reactors closed, the plants produced 6 percent of Germany’s electricity last year.

Source: Rt

www.shafaqna.com