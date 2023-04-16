English
USA: Lawmakers attempt to limit president’s unilateral nuclear authority

SHAFAQNA- USA’s House and Senate Democrats have introduced a bill that would force the White House to get congressional approval before ordering a nuclear strike, and would emphasize that the president should not have unilateral authority to launch a nuclear war.

“No president has the constitutional right or authority to unilaterally declare war, let alone launch a nuclear first strike,” Senator Ed Markey, quoted Rt as saying in a statement.

According to the report, two Democrats have introduced similar proposals several times in recent years, each seeking to limit the president’s authority to launch a nuclear attack, but without success.

Source: RT

