Christian holy fire ceremony in Jerusalem [photos]

The Church of the Holy Sepulcher’s doors were opened on Saturday for the Holy Fire ceremony on Easter Day of Orthodox Christians.

This religious place is located in the city of Jerusalem, and thousands of Orthodox believers visit it every year on this day, because Orthodox Christians believe that this church was built on the burial place of Christ.

According to their beliefs, at two o’clock in the afternoon, a ray of the sun rises from Christ’s grave and a candle is lit from it. Then all the believers light their candles with it to ablution.

The Church of the Holy Sepulcher is one of the holiest Christian religious places located in the ancient part of Jerusalem. Each of the three Christian branches of the Catholic Church, the Eastern Orthodox Church and the Armenian Church have control over a part of the Church of the Holy Sepulcher and hold their prayers at different hours of the day and night.

According to Christian’s beliefs, Jesus Christ was crucified in the place where the Church of the Holy Sepulcher is now located and ascended to heaven from there. In the basement of the Church of the Holy Sepulcher, there is a place that, based on the data of the books of the New Testament, is the grave of Jesus is located there. Millions of Christian pilgrims from all over the world travel to this holy place every year.

