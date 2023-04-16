English
Human rights report: 2023 bloodiest year for Palestinians in last 20 years

SHAFAQNA- A Palestinian human rights report shows that  2023 is the bloodiest year for Palestinians in the last 20 years. 

A Palestinian human rights report estimated the martyrdom of 100 Palestinians since the beginning of this year, saying that this is the highest number of martyrs in the past 20 years.

“Ala Al-Baravi”, a Palestinian citizen, said in an interview with “Rudaw” that the Palestinian people are killed every day in different parts of the Gaza’s Strip, Quds, or West Bank cities, and Israel does not need any excuse to kill Palestinian citizens.

