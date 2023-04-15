English
International Shia News Agency

Sultan of Oman being scheduled to visit Iran

0
Sultan of Oman

SHAFAQNA-Plannings are underway for the visit of the Sultan of Oman to Iran, and UAE has invited President Raeisi to take part in the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference,The Director-General of the Iranian Foreign Ministry for the Persian Gulf Affairs Alireza Enayati says.

Speaking to ISNA News Agency, Alireza Enayati touched upon several regional issues.

Referring to the visits of Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi to Oman and Qatar with the aim of expanding Iran’s interactions with regional countries, Enayati cited that the Emir of Qatar also paid a visit to Iran last year, and planning for the visit of the King of Oman to Tehran is on the agenda. He expressed hope that the visit will take place soon.

Speaking of Iran-UAE relations, the senior Iranian diplomat stressed that the exchange of delegations and dialogue between Iranian and UAE officials is going on, adding, “Iran’s Foreign Minister has invited the UAE’s Foreign Minister to visit Tehran and we hope that these meetings can strengthen the relations between the two countries.”

He also announced that the UAE has invited President Raeisi to take part in the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference. The conference is slated to be held in Dubai.

Source : en.mehrnews

Related posts

Egyptian FM: Improvement of relations with Iran depends on Riyadh-Tehran agreement

asadian

Iran: Saudi technical delegation arrived in Mashhad

asadian

Iran calls on world’s freedom seekers to support oppressed people of Palestine

asadian

Iraqi newspaper: Baghdad and Muscat’s efforts to restore relations between Iran and Egypt

asadian

Iranian delegation arrives in Saudi Arabia to re-open embassy

asadian

Saudi delegation arrives in Iran for re-opening of diplomatic missions

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.