Second day of prisoner swaps amid peace talks to end war in Yemen

Second day of prisoner swaps involving nearly 900 detainees comes amid peace talks to end eight-year war in Yemen.



The flights connecting Saudi Arabia and Huthi-held territory in Yemen were part of a large-scale, multiday exchange involving nearly 900 detainees and come amid peace talks that have raised hopes of an end to Yemen’s eight-year war between Huthis and a Saudi-led coalition.

The first flight of the day took off from the southern Saudi city of Abha before 9am (0600 GMT), headed for Yemen’s Huthi-held capital, Sana’a, with 120 Huthi prisoners, ICRC public affairs and media adviser Jessica Moussan said.

