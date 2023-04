SHAFAQNA-US Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito blocked lower court rulings that imposed tighter restrictions on access to the abortion pill mifepristone.

US Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk of the US Northern District of Texas suspended the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of mifepristone last week.

The US 5th Circuit Court of Appeals blocked that part of Kacsmaryk’s order and kept the FDA approval in place.

