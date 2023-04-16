Finland: Europe’s largest nuclear reactor starts operating after 18 years

SHAFAQNA- After 18 years, Finland’s Olkiluoto 3 (OL3) nuclear reactor, Europe’s largest reactor, resumed regular production early Sunday, boosting energy security in the region after Russia cut off gas and electricity supplies, Reuters reported.

Meanwhile, Germany stopped the production of its three remaining reactors on Saturday (15 Apr 2023). Nuclear energy is controversial in Europe due to safety issues .

Sweden, France, Britain and others are planning new developments in this field.

Source: Rueters

