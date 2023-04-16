An expert: By and by, “China is opening up to Ukraine crisis”

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- An expert on regional and world issues said about the future of the war in Ukraine: “The war between Ukraine and Russia will not end soon because the West is standing behind Ukraine and today the goal of settling scores with Russia and weakening the Russians is being pursued. The longer and more erosive this war becomes, the higher its consequences will be for Russia. Also, if this crisis lasts longer, China will also enter this crisis.”

In an interview with Shafaqna Future, Dr. Seyed Atta Taghavi Asl in reply to the question that “it seems that none of the parties in the conflict in Ukraine are willing to compromise. NATO is expanding towards Russia’s borders and Russia has started new conflicts in different regions of Ukraine. What is your prediction of the future of this war?” he stated: “The war between Ukraine and Russia will not end soon because the West stands behind Ukraine and today the goal of settling scores with Russia and weakening the Russians is being pursued. The longer and more erosive this war becomes, the higher its consequences will be for Russia. There are conflicts on the border of Ukraine and Russia, and the Russians made advances, but those advances are made by the Russians to gain points in the negotiations. Of course, it is not clear what the content of the negotiations will be and there is no clear perspective for these negotiations.”

As the war in Ukraine progresses, the international political demarcation becomes clearer

He added: “The proposals given by China to end the war are not practical, but at the same time, I think that the more this war goes forward, the international political demarcation will become clearer. That is, the countries that move on the border and try to be neutral countries are eventually forced to enter the domain of one of the war parties and support someone. China is one of the big and important countries for this game. One of the reasons why the Chinese try and propose peace is because if this crisis lasts longer, China will also enter this crisis.

By and by, China China is opening up to the Ukraine crisis

Taghavi Asl said: “Today, the Chinese are establishing extensive economic relations with Russia, in which the dollar will not be the criteria, and it will be done through national currencies and with significant discounts. It has been announced that China wants to have unofficial military aid, and therefore China is gradually opening up to the Ukraine crisis.

When the demarcation between the powers becomes public, that is, Europe, America, and Ukraine on one side, and China also wants to make such a process public, and Russia does not succeed in reaching an agreement that secures the dignity of the Russians; So we will face a very complicated situation in the future.”

Source: Shafaqna Future

www.shafaqna.com