Poland and Hungary banned grain and food import from Ukraine

SHAFAQNA- After the massive supply of grain and food from Ukraine, the neighboring countries of Poland and Hungary decided to ban the import of these products to protect the local agricultural sector.

According to Reuters, Ukraine expressed regret over Poland’s decision and said that resolving various issues with strong unilateral measures does not speed up the positive resolution of the situation.

Large quantities of Ukrainian grain, which is cheaper than EU produce, remained in central European countries due to logistical bottlenecks after Russia’s invasion blocked some Black Sea ports, the report said.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Policy of Ukraine announced that Poland’s ban contradicts existing bilateral agreements on exports and appealed for dialogue to resolve the issue.

Source: Yahoo

