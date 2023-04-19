SHAFAQNA- According to the National Urban League, efforts to limit the history that can be taught in schools by some local, state and federal political leaders who hold extreme views and seek to undermine the way black officials carry out their duties is one of the main threats to democracy for black Americans.

“We’ve censored and suppressed black history and now this,” Yahoo quoted Marc Morial, a former mayor of New Orleans who leads the city and civil rights organization, as saying in an interview. “This is another piece of fruit from the same poisonous tree, an attempt to suppress and contain.”

Hate crimes and efforts to change classroom curricula, efforts to make it harder to vote and normalize extremist views in politics, the military and law enforcement have increased in recent years, according to the annual Black States of America urban union report released Saturday.

Source: Yahoo

