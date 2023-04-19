Expert: Power players change in international system in future

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- Regarding the world powers, a university professor expressed: “Power players and actors will change in the international system in the future. After the era of artificial intelligence and formation of new systems of power in the world, relying on this significant content will show itself to a large extent.

In an interview with Shafaqna Future, Dr. Mehdi Motaharnia said: After the collapse of the Soviet Union, the US tried to maintain its global superpower in the 21st century in a framework like the 20th century. Americans intend the subordinates to attract satisfaction from the perspective of international hegemony while at the same time, they want to maintain, continue and develop their international domination. What we now see about Saudi Arabia and giving freedom of action for making relationship with the East and highly complicated strategic games with Tehran are considered in the framework of China-US cooperation and US-China cooperation in these categories.

Motaharnia pointed out: The Ukraine war was indeed the Russia’s boa hunting. Putin had to be hunted and the US had to interfere in the Ukraine war so that Russia swallows that and can hunt Russia. Now, it has set the Middle East against China’s python. China in the Middle East is now swallowing many situations while in my opinion, it is finally tried to involve China in conflicts in the Middle East and not only the US reduces its expenses via internalization of the conflicts in the Middle East as it performed this through the current confrontations in the Middle East but also tries to infect its international rival with many expenses that exist in the region. Thus, the global power geometry is changing.

