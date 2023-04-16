Saudi FM: Sana’a negotiations will continue

SHAFAQNA- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia issued a statement about the negotiations in Sana’a, calling these negotiations clear, positive and constructive, and emphasized that these negotiations will continue.

In this statement, it is stated that in line with Saudi action that is announced in March 2021, and in order to create a positive atmosphere due to the ceasefire in Yemen announced by the United Nations on April 2, 2022, a Saudi delegation headed by Mohammed Al Jafar, the Saudi ambassador In Yemen, he held meetings in Sana’a between 17 and 22 of Ramadan, equivalent to 8 and 13 April 2023.

In this statement, it is stated: These meetings witnessed in-depth investigations of many issues related to the human political situation, the release of all prisoners, the cessation of fire and a comprehensive political solution in Yemen.

This statement described these meetings and talks as “transparent and in a positive and optimistic atmosphere.

This statement adds: due to the need for further investigations, these meetings will be resumed as soon as possible to reach a comprehensive and permanent political solution accepted by all Yemeni parties.

