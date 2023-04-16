SHAFAQNA- Saudi Muslim & American Catholic celebrate Ramadhan together in Tennessee. On the first day of Ramadhan, Manal Alshakhs, a Saudi studying in Collierville, Tennessee, opened her door to find her neighbors singing “Happy Ramadhan to you,” and offering flowers, fruit and gifts.

“I teared up, you know, how we are used to spending the first day of Ramadhan at my parent’s house. I felt so happy, loved and between family. They made my year,” Alshakhs told Arab News.

Surprised and touched by the visit, Alshakhs’ daughter Hadeel recorded the occasion in a video that soon went viral, with over 4.9 million views in just two weeks. She lives in a small community filled with neighbors who celebrate and embrace each other’s beliefs.

Our religion has taught us that our neighbors always come first. I never knew how important that is until I had to live here away from family and friends.

