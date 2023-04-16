English
International Shia News Agency

Russia: Police opened criminal case after the Quran burning in Moscow

0
Police opened criminal case

SHAFAQNA- The police revealed a video with the burning of the holy book of Muslims (allegedly in the Eastern District of Moscow) during Internet monitoring.

“Currently, a criminal case has been opened on the fact of the incident,” the statement said. They added that the police are carrying out a complex search operation to clarify all the circumstances of the event, as well as to identify and arrest the suspect.

Earlier, Head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, called the video of burning of the Quran near the White Lake in Moscow a provocation and promised that the culprit would be punished.

Source: eprimefeed

Related posts

Expert: China is opening up to Ukraine crisis

asadian

How much Russians trust Putin?

asadian

Moscow’s Patriarch appealed for peace between “brotherly nations of Russia, Ukraine and Belarus”

asadian

‌Expert: An agreement between sides in Ukrainian war likely to happen soon

asadian

USA’s military document on Nato’s Ukraine war plans leak

asadian

Russian Deputy PM: Russia life expectancy may reach 73.5 years in 2023

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.