Russia: Police opened criminal case after the Quran burning in Moscow

SHAFAQNA- The police revealed a video with the burning of the holy book of Muslims (allegedly in the Eastern District of Moscow) during Internet monitoring.

“Currently, a criminal case has been opened on the fact of the incident,” the statement said. They added that the police are carrying out a complex search operation to clarify all the circumstances of the event, as well as to identify and arrest the suspect.

Earlier, Head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, called the video of burning of the Quran near the White Lake in Moscow a provocation and promised that the culprit would be punished.

Source: eprimefeed