UK: Wembley Stadium hosts open iftar in London

SHAFAQNA-Hundreds gathered Saturday at Wembley Stadium in London for an open iftar, or fast-breaking meal, during Ramadhan.

About 1,000 people gathered for the fast-breaking meal hosted by the Ramadan Tent Project, an award-winning charity founded in 2013.

Türkiye’s Ambassador to the UK Osman Koray Ertas and Abdi Aden, the Mayor of Brent, were among attendees.

Ertas praised open iftar events, saying the project gives a message of respect for diversity.

Touching on Ramadan lights in Piccadilly Circus, he noted the display which was also exhibited for the first time in London, carries strong messages that reach millions of people.

Source : aa