At Saudi & Egypt’s Request, Arab League set to hold emergency meeting on Sudan violence

SHAFAQNA-The Arab League is set to hold an emergency meeting on Sunday to discuss ongoing Sudan violence. Meeting to be held upon request from Egypt, Saudi Arabia.

Arab League Assistant Secretary General Hossam Zaki said the meeting will be held at the level of permanent delegates in Cairo upon a request from Egypt and Saudi Arabia to discuss the latest developments in Sudan.

Fighting broke out on Saturday between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the capital Khartoum.

Source : aa