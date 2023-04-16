What Are The Best Microgreens For Salad?

Advertorial Reportage- There is a reason why microgreens are so popular right now: they are nutritious, develop quickly, and are simple to produce indoors. While microgreens can be utilized in various ways, microgreen salad is a wonderful choice for filling the gaps that occur in a seasonal diet.

This article will introduce some of the best microgreens for salad. Two recipes for the microgreen salads are also included at the end of the article.

If you like to learn more about microgreens, we recommend reading << what are microgreens?>> article.

Why Microgreens?

Microgreens are an excellent choice if you want to add something nutrient-dense to your diet. You can receive various vitamins, minerals, and nutrients from various kinds of microgreens. In general, microgreens are often a wonderful source of vitamins A, E, C, and K, as well as minerals like calcium, magnesium, iron, selenium, and zinc.

In addition, they contain many phytonutrients and antioxidants that support your immune system, prevent some diseases, and keep your gut microbiome healthy.

Microgreens Salad

Microgreens are only a few inches tall when harvested, making them highly vulnerable. As a result, it is better to lightly slice or chop any additional salad ingredients to prevent them from overpowering the microgreens.

To add flavor to microgreen salads, grated carrots, onions, chives, beets, and snap peas are all excellent choices. And so do foods that have undergone fermentation, like lacto-fermented onions, cauliflower, spicy beets, and cherry tomatoes. As a dressing, fermented vegetable brine can also be utilized.

Depending on the sort of fruit that is in season, you can also add some fruit to microgreen salads. Berries like mulberries, blackberries, or strawberries are prevalent in the springtime. You can use passion fruit or even cantaloupe in the summer. Try pears or apples during the fall. You can also include citrus fruit slices in the winter.

Best Microgreens For Salad

The best microgreens for salads are ones that are tasty, appealing, and simple to grow. Also, we must be careful not to select plants that may have poisonous seeds. For instance, morning glories are poisonous and cannot be grown as microgreens; however, nasturtium flowers are an excellent choice as a microgreen. We can conclude from these factors that the microgreens that are described below are the best microgreens for salad:

Arugula

Kale

Beetroot

Radish

Basil

Amaranth

Cress

Pea shoots

Arugula microgreens

Chefs and ordinary cooks love the spicy, nutty flavor of arugula microgreens, which adds flavor to most recipes. It grows quickly and often takes ten days or less to harvest.

Kale Microgreens

Kale microgreen takes two to three days to germinate and takes eight to twelve days to mature. These microgreens are green in hue and taste much like romaine lettuce. Therefore, they are a fantastic base for microgreen salads and an excellent addition to many smoothies.

Beetroot Microgreens

Beetroot microgreens have a sweet flavor and are crisp and delicious. They provide visual appeal to foods with their bi-petal green leaves and scarlet stems.

Radish Microgreens

It takes two to three days for radish microgreens to germinate and five to twelve days for them to be ready for harvest. Radish is a chef’s preferred microgreen because of its tartness and flavor.

Radish microgreens are a tasty addition to sandwiches like salmon burgers and salads like watermelon avocado salad. They also pair well with Asian food like sushi.

Basil Microgreens

Fresh basil microgreens have a melt-in-your-mouth texture with a potent pepper, anise, and mint flavor. Deep green fresh basil leaves pair beautifully with mint cauliflower and beans.

Amaranth Microgreens

Amaranth microgreens are one of the best microgreens for salad. They have an earthy flavor that is comparable to spinach without being as sharp or bitter. Olive-green cotyledon leaves, burgundy true leaves, and vibrant fuchsia stem make up the full fresh amaranth microgreen, which looks stunning on platters.

Cress Microgreens

Fresh cress microgreens impart a distinctive salty, peppery, and somewhat bitter flavor to food products. Salads, soups, sandwiches, and other foods can benefit from adding fresh micro cress.

Pea Microgreens

Everyone like pea microgreens’ earthy, somewhat sweet flavor. Pea microgreens have a very delicate, creamy feel.

Microgreen Salad Recipes

1) Salad Greens in Walnut Sauce

This salad would be a wonderful change of pace for a fall or winter menu because it’s chunky and nutty.

Yield: 2–3 SERVINGS

¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese

¾ cup chopped walnuts

3 tablespoon olive oil

1 garlic clove, finely minced

Sea salt and freshly ground pepper

2 cups of chopped arugula, lime basil, and kale microgreens distributed equally.

Combine the walnuts, Parmesan, oil, and garlic in a large bowl. Add salt and pepper to taste. Mix thoroughly after adding the microgreens, then serve.

2) Warm Eggplant Salad with Amaranth and Basil Microgreens

This recipe uses microgreens to give a unique eggplant dish an earthy flavor dimension.

Yield: 4 SERVINGS

2 large tomatoes, peeled, seeded, and chopped

4 shallots, minced

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus extra for brushing the eggplants

3 Tbsp white wine vinegar

Sea salt and freshly ground pepper

2 small white eggplants

2 small purple eggplants

¼ cup chopped basil microgreens and amaranth in an equal ratio

Combine the tomatoes and shallots in a large bowl. Add the oil and vinegar, then season to taste with salt and pepper. To merge the flavors, place them in the refrigerator for 30 minutes. Refrigerate four salad dishes so they are chilled.

Slice the eggplants lengthwise into thin pieces. Grill on low heat while you wait. Add salt and pepper to taste, and then brush extra oil on both sides.

To keep the eggplant juicy, grill it until it is browned on both sides. Take off from the grill, then cover to maintain warmth. Divide the tomato-shallot mixture among the chilled plates. Arrange the eggplant slices over the tomatoes, then sprinkle with the microgreens and serve.

