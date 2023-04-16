Yemen’s Houthis: New round of talks with Saudi Arabia after Eid Al-Fitr

SHAFAQNA-Another round negotiations with Saudi Arabia will take place after Eid Al-Fitr next week, the president of the Houthi-led government in Yemen, Mahdi Al-Mashat stated.

The head of the Supreme Political Council made the announcement during a meeting with senior state officials, according to the Yemen Press Agency. Mashat also spoke positively of last week’s historic Oman-brokered meeting with a visiting Saudi delegation in the capital Sanaa. It marked the first time throughout the eight-year conflict, that Saudi officials held direct talks with the de-facto government.

Source :middleeastmonitor