Israeli military undercover raids in West Bank cities

SHAFAQNA-Disguised as Palestinians, Israeli forces infiltrate neighbourhoods in West Bank cities,when they are most crowded and turn them into battlefields.

On a calm Wednesday morning, Allam Abdulhaq was cleaning his small shop in the Mreij Street in Nablus, in the occupied West Bank, when he found himself in the middle of a violent Israeli undercover raid.

It took him a few moments before he realised that a group of telecommunication workers that had arrived in his neighbourhood moments earlier was in fact an Israeli forces unit preparing to detain Palestinian fighter Mohammed Hamdan.

The raid, on 22 March, came as part of a series of similar Israeli military raids into various West Bank towns and neighbourhoods that aimed to detain or assassinate wanted Palestinian resistance fighters.

Many of these raids resulted in the killing of several Palestinians, in what Palestinian officials have described as a series of “massacres”.

Source : middleeasteye