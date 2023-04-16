English
International Shia News Agency

Israeli military undercover raids in West Bank cities

0
Israeli military undercover raids

SHAFAQNA-Disguised as Palestinians, Israeli forces infiltrate neighbourhoods in West Bank cities,when they are most crowded and turn them into battlefields.

On a calm Wednesday morning, Allam Abdulhaq was cleaning his small shop in the Mreij Street in Nablus, in the occupied West Bank, when he found himself in the middle of a violent Israeli undercover raid.

It took him a few moments before he realised that a group of telecommunication workers that had arrived in his neighbourhood moments earlier was in fact an Israeli forces unit preparing to detain Palestinian fighter Mohammed Hamdan.

The raid, on 22 March, came as part of a series of similar Israeli military raids into various West Bank towns and neighbourhoods that aimed to detain or assassinate wanted Palestinian resistance fighters.

Many of these raids resulted in the killing of several Palestinians, in what Palestinian officials have described as a series of “massacres”.

Source : middleeasteye

Related posts

Human rights report: 2023 bloodiest year for Palestinians in last 20 years

asadian

Int’l Al-Quds Day rallies remind Palestine is not forgotten

asadian

[Photos] 250000 Palestinians Perform Last Friday Prayer of Ramadhan in Al-Aqsa Mosque

asadian

Pope Francis decries Middle East violence, in Easter message

asadian

Al Aqsa Mosque: International condemnation as Israeli forces attack worshippers

asadian

Israeli forces re-enter into Al-Aqsa Mosque

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.