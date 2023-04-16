International Dark Sky Week aim to combat light pollution

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE: International Dark Sky Week, which runs from April 15 to 22, aims to combat light pollution.

According to the International Dark Sky Association , light pollution is actually growing at twice the rate as the human population.

International Dark Sky Week (IDSW) is a celebration that occurs once a year with the goal to raise awareness around the harms and realities of light pollution and promote the preservation of dark skies whenever and wherever possible.

During the week, night sky lovers from around the world are encouraged to participate in activities that celebrate the beauty of the night sky and advocate alongside astronomers, environmentalists, and policy makers for the protection of our natural nighttime environment.

According to one recent study, the world is currently seeing an average increase of 9.6% in the brightness of the sky. This means that whereas 18 years ago, sky watchers would see an average of 250 stars in the night sky; today, only 100 would be visible.

Source: space